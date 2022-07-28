Our July 28 front page

Queensbury Hotel Expansion Spotlight! Gem Bar & Restaurant open in Bolton. 25 LaRose affordable housing opens in Glens Falls. 3 hours later: Zander’s take on Moreau Planning Board meeting. Warrensburg Smoke Eaters ‘Jamboree’ Ryan Moore exits Warren County to be CEO at Behan. Man said to have died, gone to heaven & come back to life will speak locally. Finch Paper names Eric Wood president; adds Furner as CFO. the Amazon; day three. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

