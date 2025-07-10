Our July 10 front page

Torrent of Local Events! Woman, 21, drowns in Lake George. SGF man will be NY Yankees’ vet of the game 7/26. Rock the Dock, Steamboat Co’s big fest!. Bill Gates passed away on July 4. ‘LG Journey’: New book aims both for kids & coffee tables. Zerbini Circus! 5 shows in GF & HF. Fort Miller’s bell. Adirondack Thunder name Sylvain Cloutier new coach. No more Greenjackets at GF High after player vaping, cocaine charge. ‘Day spenders’ are less present in City Park; where’d they go? GF Block Party, 7/12 at ‘The Ed,’ South St. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

