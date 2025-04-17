Our April 17 front page

Spring Home Issue.Happy Easter! Happy Passover! Kopf’s bet on Hudson Falls. Crandall monument vandalized. Up for lease: Bay-Glen wedge. Bill Collins gets the Conservative line; Diana Palmer to get independent line on November ballot. Strough, Dixon spar on hire of cemetery chief. Glens Falls honors Fire Dept. ‘A-Crew’ for life-saving action in Jan. 15 Bay St. fire. West Mountain project: First OK from Qby. Planning Board. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

