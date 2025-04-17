Denver Grover seeks to expand Scratch Kitchen to Bay Street

Zander Frost & Caroline Martindale report: Denver Semon wants to expand her Scratch Kitchen business to 113 Bay Street in Glens Falls, in the building that housed Dick Saunders insurance.

She told The Chronicle that Scratch Kitchen may move there entirely, “or it may be in addition to our current space.”

Chef Denver is seeking a variance from the Glens Falls zoning board at their meeting this Monday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m.

“Unfortunately the building has LNC [Local Neighborhood Commercial Districts] zoning which restricts restaurants and convenience stores specifically,” she said. “The building owners would love for the space to be a restaurant and I in turn love the space, so I applied for a zoning variance.”

Scratch Kitchen opened at 199 Warren Street last year, and offers breakfast & lunch, flowers and baked goods.

On Bay Street, the restaurant would occupy the entire ground floor, just over 2,000 square feet. “Essentially we need to grow Scratch Kitchen,” she said.

“We have a very small space and we are not able to accommodate all we want to do in that space.”

She wants to do take away dinner meals, “more bakery offerings, and have much more seating for breakfast and lunch.”

“I have been the sole chef at Scratch Kitchen and more space will afford me to hire more help. We will also have space for people to hold small occasions such as baby and bridal showers which we have numerous requests for.”

The Saunders building has been extensively renovated by Kos-Smith Service Company, Inc. Chef Denver told The Chronicle the bulding is owned by Sean and Micki Lambert. There are apartments upstairs.

The Zoning Application said that the restaurant “will use [the] existing park[ing] lot and there is on street parking in that area. I will be serving breakfast and lunch and will not have a ‘night life’ atmosphere to create any unwanted noise.”