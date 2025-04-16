Go Play With Your Food to permanently close

Zander Frost reports: “Go Play with Your Food in Glens Falls will be closing permanently after Saturday, April 19,” the restaurant announced on Facebook.

The “Board Game Tavern” restaurant at 126 Glen Street was opened by Mark Shaw and partners in 2023.

“This week is our final week of operation as the owners are moving out of the area and hope to reopen in Florida once they have relocated,” the restaurant’s post said.

As for Glens Falls, “we are going to be actively seeking a new owner/operator to either take over for us with the same concept, or if desired a brand-new restaurant.”

“Three years since the idea was formed, we have created a thriving business with wonderful clients spanning hockey fans, Friday-night Magic card players, and our Wednesday regulars. We appreciate everyone who joined our amazing gaming community,” the post added.

“The ability to manage a full-time restaurant is challenging under the best of situations and would be near impossible from such a distance.

“Please bring in all those Gift Cards this week as we will be open full regular hours except for Easter Sunday. Refunds are available if you don’t have time to hang out!