Zander: Don’t ban TikTok

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

TikTok is a threat to American security. But right now banning it would be a mistake only benefiting lazy tech monopolies.

The Chinese-owned video clip app is endlessly addicting. Developed by ByteDance, it has taken the world by storm.

More kids watch TikTok by far than YouTube — 91 minutes a day to 56, globally at the end of 2021, per Techcrunch.

Its proximity to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and access to users’ phones has generated security concerns.

There’s also the fear that the CCP is manipulating the algorithm to propagandize users, or censor content.

In July came a bipartisan call in the U.S. Senate to investigate the platform. Previously, President Trump tried to force it to be sold to an American company, or face a ban.

Last week, the New York Times reported TikTok was approaching a deal with the Biden administration to protect user data from the Chinese government.

Even with these legitimate concerns, TikTok should not be banned in the United States — at least not yet.

Because TikTok represents a chance for the free market to take its course.

American tech companies have been guilty of so many similar offenses. Manipulated algorithms, user tracking, censorship, negative effects on young people.

And they all want TikTok gone, so they can get back to business as usual.

In fact, Meta is actually paying consulting firms to push the idea that TikTok is a threat to security, The Washington Post reported this year.

For years, Meta and Google have tried to acquire any other company that stood a chance to oppose them.

Google acquired YouTube for $1.65-billion in 2006 (wow!). Facebook bought Instagram for just $1-billion in 2012 (wow!!).

These moves have led to an internet controlled by a small group of people with narrow interests and perspectives.

Now, they have a competitor.

A big reason why these companies are the exclusive “new public square” is because they gobble up any possible alternatives.

Are we that much safer if we re-entrench power in the hands of these companies? And what’s to stop these few companies, with valuations greater than countries, from working with foes of the United States?

So, the best thing for the free market is to let the Communist-adjacent company continue to do business.

Lately, Instagram has ruined itself. Designed as a photo sharing app, it is now basically a TikTok clone. No one sees your photos. All it wants is viral videos.

Everyone I know hates it. And now it seems they’re rolling some changes back.

This is progress. Finally, they’re being forced to compete.

And if Meta and Google’s user experience suffers as they desperately try to maintain ad revenue, better platforms will finally rise up.

Control could be more evenly distributed across more companies.

If TikTok does grow into a monopolistic behemoth, another company will dethrone it. And if it becomes a bigger security threat, America might finally ban it.

But not yet. If America really believes in the free market, let TikTok run its course.

