Glens Falls Dog Park is a ‘go’ — next seeks funding

Jim Murphy of Glens Falls is leading the effort dubbed ’Dacks Dog Park, to build a dog park on tennis and basketball courts at Haviland’s Cove that are described as underused. The Glens Falls Common Council approved it last week.



The resolution empowered Mr. Murphy to raise funds for the project.

He wrote on Facebook, “This comes after six meetings — over Zoom, at City Hall and in the field — with various city officials over the last 20 months.”

He writes, “Once the cost is clear, fund-raising will commence. If you have interest in participating in the fundraising and / or planning of ’Dacks Dog Park at Haviland’s Cove, please reach out. Find info on Facebook at ’Dacks Dog Park-Glens Falls, N.Y

Mr. Murphy gave The Chronicle permission to reprint his Facebook post.

The details, Mr. Murphy writes:

I will form an ad hoc group of interested individuals to plan and fund-raise for the park.

The site will be at Haviland’s Cove where the run-down tennis and basketball courts currently stand. The ground is level, slightly elevated from the surrounding area and there is ample parking in the vicinity.

The construction will be of portable materials in case the location needs to be changed at a future date.

“Next steps,” Mr. Murphy lists:

Nailing down the exact boundaries of the dog park with city officials.

Working with a couple of experienced individuals to design the park and then solicit several quotes for construction. This will include input from folks who have experience constructing dog parks.

Establishing a financial account, either through a foundation or local bank to deposit and manage funds.

Mr. Murphy adds, “Thank you to G.F. Councilman-At-Large Jim Clark who guided me through the process of getting City Council approval and who put in a lot of legwork and thought on the subject prior to my involvement.”

