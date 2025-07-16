Saturday, July 19, 2025

Hayden Knapp wins NYS Women’s Amateur Golf Title as South High Sophomore!

July 15, 2025 Hot Copy

Chronicle Editor Mark Frost writes: South High student Hayden Knapp won the 95th New York State Women’s Amateur Golf Championship Tuesday at St. George’s Golf & Country Club at East Setauket, Long Island.

Hayden shot 72-74-71 for a 217 total in the three-round tournament to defeat Kennedy Swedick of Albany by one shot.

Kennedy Swedick golfs for the University of Virginia. Hayden Knapp of Gansevoort will be entering her sophomore year of high school.

Hayden’s final round 71 included three bogeys and three birdies including a crucial birdie two on hole 17.

Last October, Hayden won the Section II girls golf title by eight strokes.

Hayden golfs in association with the Glens Falls Country Club.

