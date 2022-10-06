Warren St. car theft, reports SMSA teacher

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: A teacher known to us at St. Marys-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School, tells The Chronicle:

“Monday, I had my car parked on Warren Street right next to my school, on the school side. Two spots up from the power box with the dogs painted on it, at 12:47 exactly, because the bell rings in the next minute.

“I came back out at 2:45 and it was gone.

“The fob for my car has been dead for months in the car. I’m not exactly sure how they got it started because even the officers couldn’t get it started when I got it back.

“I called the police and as I was giving him my information they got a call that there had been a hit and run on Ida Street. It was my car. I guess it hit somebody on Second Street in a white car and then they pulled down Ida [Street], parked in someone’s driveway and ran away.

“The car is a Mazda CX5. It is totally totally driveable. They sideswiped the white car and just knocked my mirror lens out of the frame and left a scratch.”

“There was a large bag of leftovers in the front seat. Stew, soup and apple crisp. They took the stew and soup but not the apple crisp, lol.

“They also messed with my radio stations and Bluetooth settings.

“The police did a DNA swab on the steering wheel and the door handle.

“They’re also looking at all the cameras from the rectory and from Elise Stefanik’s office building, and hopefully going towards the Roundabout as well.”

Glens Falls Police Detective Seth French told The Chronicle via text, “We did have a stolen car that was recovered a short time later. Still investigating.”

