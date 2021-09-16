What’s on & what’s not

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor



Three major annual local events return this week after a year’s Covid hiatus.

Lake George Jazz Weekend goes full force at Shepard Park in Lake George Village, Sept. 17-19.

Americade touring motorcycle rally rolls into Lake George starting Monday, Sept. 20, through Saturday, Sept. 25.

Adirondack Balloon Festival (curtailed but still very much happening) runs Sept. 23-26.

• Warrensburg’s World’s Largest Garage Sale returns, October 1-3.

Not happening: Taste of the North Country, cancelled months ago by the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club, due not just to Covid but out of deference to the short-staffed, hard-pressed restaurants at the heart of the event. It’s next scheduled for May 2022.

Glens Falls recently cancelled its FitFest, WingFest and PetFest set for this fall.

• The Great Escape Fright Fest is back — weekends, Oct. 2 to 31. The Great Escape did cancel its Oktoberfest.

• Adirondack Thunder hockey returns to Cool Insuring Arena. First home game: Oct. 23.

• The Glens Falls Symphony

n Oct. 10 performs its first in-person indoor concert since the pandemic. They’ll perform Mendelssohn’s “Reformation” at First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls.

• Halloween Pug and Pumpkin Party is set for Sept. 26 in Lake Luzerne.

• 25th annual Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival, Oct. 2-3 in Schroon Lake and Chestertown.

• Grandma’s Table al fresco community dinner is set for Oct. 3 on Maple Street outside the Queensbury Hotel, after being postponed from its planned August date.

• West Mountain’s Fall Festival runs two weekends, Oct. 9-10 and Oct. 16-17.

• Agricultural Stewardship Association’s Landscapes for Landsake art show and sale is Oct. 9-10 in person at Maple Farm in Coila near Cambridge, with an expanded virtual show & sale Oct. 11.

• Thurman’s Fall Farm Tour: Oct. 9.

• Adirondack Film Festival, Oct. 14-17, will be a hybrid of in-person and virtual movie screenings, says its parent Adirondack Theatre Festival.

• Up Yonda’s Halloween Trunk or Treat Festival in Bolton is on Oct. 23.

• Boo 2 You, the downtown Glens Falls Halloween Fest, is still set for Oct. 30, “pending Covid restrictions,” says the Glens Falls Collaborative.

Some cancellations

• No Great Escape Oktoberfest.

• Glens Falls Cemetery Tour, by the Chapman Historical Museum and Glens Falls Community Theatre, is cancelled.

• Slate Valley Museum’s 25th anniversary celebration set for Sept. 25 is cancelled. It was postponed from 2020.

Still on the schedule for November

• The 30th Adirondack Stampede Rodeo returns to the Cool Nov. 5 & 6.

• The Chapman Historical Museum’s Wine and Chocolate Festival is Nov. 19 at the Queensbury Hotel, with “A Finer Experience” high-end tasting at SUNY Adirondack Culinary Program’s Seasoned Restaurant a week earlier, Nov. 11.

• North Country Festival of Trees to benefit Prospect Center in Queensbury and the Center for Disability Services in Albany, returns Nov. 26-28 at the Queensbury Hotel. “Final format is still under discussion,” said the organizers.

