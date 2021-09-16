Sunday, September 19, 2021

Our September 16 front page

September 16, 2021 Chronicle Front Page

Health & Fitness Quarterly Adirondack Balloon Fest 8/23-26. Ella’s Adirondack adventure. Kingsbury solar. What’s on & what’s not. LG Village nabs $1-million in parking meter revenue, a first. YMCA lifeguard shortage; latest challenge of many. Gyms rebound; people ‘cooped up for so long’ Sandy’s Clam Bar Reunion at Heritage Hall will also kick off ‘Pete Brock Challenge’ for Operation Santa, Sept. 24. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

