New downtown Stewart’s open; intersection at Sherman will still be redone

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy Dede writes: Stewart’s Shops did a ribbon cutting Friday for their rebuilt store at the corner of Glen Street and Sherman Ave. They also donated $1,500 to the YMCA.

Separately, Mayor Bill Collins confirmed that reconfiguring is still in the works for the four-way Glen-Sherman-Washington Street intersection, although it may not look it from the shop’s finished layout and landscaping.

The intersection was discussed as part of the City’s approval process for the Stewart’s. It’s in need of updating, officials agreed at the time.

Currently three of the “spoke” roads in and out of the intersection have three lanes, including dedicated turn lanes.

But Sherman Avenue has only two, lacking a turn lane, raising safety and traffic flow issues.

The traffic light fixtures themselves are also outdated, the City said at the time.

Stewart’s agreed to leave room to expand Sherman Avenue when the time comes to renovate the intersection, and promised to provide the land for free, plus $200,000 for the project.

Mayor Collins says that commitment still holds. He said plans to redo the intersection are going through the Adirondack Glens Falls Transportation Council. He said it’s a long process, and the project itself will likely be expensive, taking into account current pedestrian safety, ADA compliance regulations and other issues.