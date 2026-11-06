Washington County proposes 9.79% tax hike

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

Washington County’s tentative 2027 budget presented on Friday, Oct. 30, increases the property tax levy by 9.79%.

That’s less than the 2026 16.97% hike but still well above the 2% tax cap.

“I feel that we have put the county in a great position moving forward to get our tax increases at a more stable 4-5%,” Budget Officer Brian Campbell said in his Budget Message.

“I know the unfunded mandates keep piling on to the county taxpayers, and that is what makes it hard to get under the 2% cap.”

“This was a challenging year,” he said, “but it was much better than the situation we were in last year. This gives us a methodical way to move forward.

“Sustainability is the main theme we need to consider and where our priorities are as a Board for the needs of our residents. We may have challenges, but when we work together, we always find solutions.

“Last year we started methodically decreasing the amount of government to make our county sustainable for the future,” he said. “It has worked quite well from early trends and projections.”

He thanked county department heads for “saving money” to “help our fund balance grow to where we can function more easily.”

“Our biggest concern must be our taxpayers,” Mr. Campbell said. “They are paying 27% more in their bills.

“This is not when we say ‘expect less services’ after we have increased their bill. This is when we look to make things more efficient if possible, so they don’t lose faith in our county government.

“They deserve to be able to afford homes and live in a safe environment right here in Washington County,” he said. “That is what it really is all about. Washington County needs to be open for business and at the same time we need to have an available workforce for any opportunity that may come our way.”

He noted, “Our sales tax numbers are strong. The good news is we are on track to be above $32 million for 2026.

“The bad news is the driver has been the increased cost of fuel and electricity. I’m a little cautious of citizens’ ability to keep spending on taxable goods in this scenario.”

Mr. Campbell said, “I really hope that we keep local rescue squads as long as we can because they are cost effective as long as we have volunteers.”

He noted, “The Sheriff Department must expand for the loss of local police departments. That is what we have been doing and it will probably continue.”

The final budget must be adopted by Dec. 20.

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