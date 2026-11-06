No restitution yet for Argyle dog deaths, says victim

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

Former Glens Falls resident Danielle Barber, whose dogs Luna and Odin were two of the 21 that died overnight at Anastasia’s Acres in Argyle in August 2025, told The Chronicle on Oct. 23 that “Those of us that put in restitution for our dogs have not seen payment.”

The Chronicle previously reported that at the May 27, 2026 sentencing of kennel owner Anastasia Palulis, the court ordered restitution for victims who submitted requests for their dogs’ adoption fees.

Ms. Barber said, “I have been reaching out to Victims Rights since the end of July. I was first told that the ADA [Assistant District Attorney] was trying to reach their lawyer and the Palulis’ insurance company.

“That didn’t go anywhere. We are now waiting to hear from probation in regards to our restitution that we were told the Palulis’ insurance company would pay.

“When I have reached out, each time I’ve been told to wait a few weeks and I’ll have an answer. The case was settled the end of May and here we are at the end of October with no answers and we want closure.”

Ms. Palulis was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors related to the dog deaths.

The dogs died from extreme heat after being left overnight in an inadequately ventilated building without access to water. Prosecutors said Ms. Palulis had forgotten to turn on the air conditioning.

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