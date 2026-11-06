Queensbury threatens to close Aviation Mall; Mall: We are fixing code violations

Chronicle staff writer Ben Westcott reports: Aviation Mall said it is fixing code violations cited by the Town of Queensbury that threatened to close certain interior spaces if a Nov. 16 deadline is not met.

“We anticipate that all violations will be corrected by next week,” Aviation Mall said in an Oct. 29 statement. “The town of Queensbury provided us with a list of approximately a dozen interior code violations, primarily involving minor maintenance and safety-related items, such as unlit exit signs and fire extinguishers with expired inspection tags.

“Many of these items were associated with vacant spaces and had not been addressed under previous ownership. The current mall ownership team has actively worked to resolve these issues, and many of the identified violations have already been remedied.”

“We look forward to welcoming the Glens Falls Farmers’ Market on November 7, along with our seasonal holiday tenants and upcoming holiday events,” the statement said.

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