Apartment resident charged in Oct. 3 fire at 11 Maple, Hudson Falls

Hudson Falls Village Police said that Peter Lemery, 47, of Hudson Falls, was charged with Reckless Endangerment 1st degree following an investigation into the cause of a multi-unit apartment building fire Monday, Oct. 13, at 11 Maple Street.

The report said: “On October 3, 2022, at approximately 8 pm, Hudson Falls Police were dispatched to 11 Maple Street for a report of a structure fire.

“Upon arrival, responding Officers evacuated residents from the 8-unit apartment building. Fire Departments from several area agencies responded to battle the fire for over 7 hours.

“Fire Investigators from the Washington County Bureau of Fire and New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control conducted an origin and cause investigation and determined that the fire started in a downstairs apartment.

“Police located the tenant of the downstairs apartment, Peter Lemery, and interviewed him regarding the fire. As a result of the investigation, Lemery was charged with Reckless Endangerment 1s and held at the Washington County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment.”

