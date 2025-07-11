South Glens Falls man will be NY Yankees’ vet of the game 7/26

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer



The New York Yankees will honor Fred Valastro, 91, of South Glens Falls as its Veteran of the Game on Saturday, July 26, at Yankee Stadium.

The Whitehall High School grad who has lived in South Glens Falls for 58 years served in the Marine Corps in Okinawa, Japan from 1953 to 1956 during the Korean War.

His granddaughter Nicki Valastro was the one who applied to make him the Veteran of the Game.

“Just watching a game I kind of had an epiphany — like why are we not trying to get papa in there for the veteran of the game?” Nikki said.

“He’ll be on TV, and his name and picture will be on the big board,” Mr. Valastro’s son, also named Fred Valastro, said.

“He’ll be on the field right behind home plate with the camera on him.”

Mr. Valastro will be honored during the seventh inning stretch of the 1:05 p.m. game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Yankees provided the family with four tickets to the game, which will be used by Mr. Valastro, his son, his granddaughter and his wife Ruth Valastro.

Mr. Valastro is a lifelong Yankees fan who still enjoys watching games. He said he started backing the team because of greats like Joe DiMaggio and Babe Ruth. An entire room in his home is dedicated to Yankees memorabilia.

Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved