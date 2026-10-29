Warren County aims at Kratom & Nitrous bans

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted at their October meeting to advance local laws prohibiting the sale of kratom and limiting sale of nitrous oxide chargers to restaurants and other businesses with appropriate permits or licenses.

Washington County in May banned sale and distribution of kratom and nitrous oxide, other than for approved uses.

The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors on October 20 adopted a local law banning sale and distribution of kratom products throughout the county.

Warren County will hold separate public hearings on both Local Laws at the start of the Board of Supervisors meeting Friday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. at the Municipal Center. Note, the Board typically schedules its vote later on the same agenda as the public hearing.

Carie Scribner of Saratoga County spoke in favor of the ban on kratom, saying that her son, then 27 years old, died from respiratory arrest, what she described as a common side effect of kratom, although he was using what is considered the less dangerous botanical or naturally occurring kratom, as a remedy for chronic insomnia, she said.

Kathleen “Kate” Boyle of Queensbury, who first urged the board to consider banning sale of nitrous oxide canisters after her son Zack Ignazio died at age 31 of an overdose in May 2025, again spoke to the board in favor of the proposed local law vs. nitrous.

Not everyone wants Kratom banned.

Kathleen Dinsmore said, “I am a 73-year-old retired nursing assistant. I’ve taken kratom for almost 10 years, mainly as a safer alternative medicine…for arthritis pain,” referring to botanical kratom, as opposed to “highly addictive” synthetics. “It also helps me with mental clarity and focus,” she said.

Tracy Hudson of Amsterdam said she owns a kratom shop in Schenectady and is a 10-year consumer. “I keep seeing the same problem: Lawmakers are being asked to regulate a complex topic without understanding the difference between botanical kratom and synthetic enhanced opioid products.”

Supervisor John O’Neill of Stony Creek opposes both laws. He said saying abuse of such substances is already illegal.

“Instead of prohibition, which historically has made things go underground and reduces consumer safety, we should propose regulation. It provides us with transparency. It gives us the quality assurance and lawful accountability.

“It’ll make businesses get permits, it’ll keep it out of the gas stations. It’ll give us a controlled, taxed and monitored market, which best serves our our residents and our visitors.”

Mr. O’Neill’s was the lone “No” vote against advancing the kratom law.

Supervisors Wayne Butler and John Strough were absent.

All present, including Mr. O’Neill, voted Yes to advance a law banning sale of nitrous oxide canisters except for permitted business use.

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