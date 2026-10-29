Glens Falls gets NYS Boys Basketball Tourney back in 2028, 29, 30

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

The State High School Boys Basketball Championship Tournament will return to Harding Mazzotti Arena in Glens Falls for the years 2028, 2029 and 2030.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association made the announcement on Wednesday, Oct. 21, after a vote by its Executive Committee while meeting at the Embassy Suites in Saratoga Springs.

The decision was made “following a competitive bid process and recommendations from the respective sport committees and NYSPHSAA staff.”

NYSPHSAA Assistant Director Kristen Suatoni Jadin previously told The Chronicle that one factor in choosing Glens Falls over the rival bid by the City of Binghamton was “the amount of financial support that could be applied more broadly toward tournament expenses.”

“Glens Falls’ approximately $100,000 package included $45,000 earmarked for NYSPHSAA to apply toward tournament expenses, while Binghamton’s $98,440 package included $20,000 for that purpose,” she said.

Harding Mazzotti Arena Interim General Manager Tadd Sipowicz said in a press release, “We are incredibly excited to welcome the NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships back to Glens Falls in 2028.”

The Glens Falls dates are:

• March 16-19, 2028

• March 15-18, 2029

• March 14-17, 2030.

Binghamton’s Vision Veterans Memorial Arena is currently hosting the tournament, following its winning bid for the three-year period 2025-27.

Glens Falls had hosted every tournament since 1981, except for one previous run in Binghamton from 2017 to 2019.

Mr. Sipowicz said, “This community has a special tradition of championship basketball… “The return of the championships continues Glens Falls’ longstanding tradition of hosting high school basketball’s biggest moments, welcoming student-athletes, coaches, families and fans from across New York State for a memorable championship experience.”

Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserve