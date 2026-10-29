Graffiti mars historical mural on side of Wood Theater; Nazi images at 333 Glen garage

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

Incidents of graffiti in downtown Glens Falls were discussed at the last Common Council meeting and on social media.

Anti-American rhetoric was scrawled onto the history mural on the north side of the Wood Theater across from Spot Coffee, and the art was generally disfigured with markings made in black paint.

Mayor Diana Palmer told The Chronicle she spoke with an Arts District member who is working with muralist Hannah Williams “to identify a cleaner that won’t damage the mural’s protective coating.”

“That cleaner has been ordered,” the mayor said.

Glens Falls Detective Sergeant Nate Warrington told The Chronicle, “Since we didn’t have any reports of the graffiti, there isn’t a case open at this time.”

“I believe repairs to the mural are under way, but due to the delicate nature that it will take to restore the mural.”

He added, “Due to the increase of the graffiti incidents, at our shift briefings we are requesting our officers to increase their proactive patrols in these areas.”

At the Oct. 13 Common Council meeting, Alex Dobbs, who owns the advertising agency Adrondak at 333 Glen, said he “would like to bring attention to a serious problem with regards to Nazi vandalism propaganda that is visible in several parts of the neighborhood, namely on the parking garage roof.”

“We live in a town where people are spray painting swastikas,” he said. “These are not being painted over. These are not being stopped.”

Mayor Palmer told The Chronicle, “At 333 Glen, Councilman Dan Rice coordinated with the property management and Community Action’s Alternative Sentencing program to arrange for someone performing community service to paint over the graffiti.”

“We have a law prohibiting graffiti, and our Police Department regularly patrols parking garages and investigates reports of vandalism,” she said. “A juvenile was arrested for graffiti at 333 Glen in July, although that incident was unrelated to the swastika. Police encourage residents to report graffiti so they can investigate.”

Det. Sgt. Warrington told The Chronicle the swastika graffiti incident had not been officially reported to police.

“The parking garage where the graffiti happened is private property, so to open a case it would require a statement from someone who owns the property or is authorized by the owner to sign an official court document, then potentially testifying in later court proceedings,” he said.

“We do proactively patrol this area on a regular basis to detect any suspicious activity and deter any future crimes.”

He said someone at the property “stated they were looking into a solar powered security camera for the parking garage and were painting over the graffiti soon.”

Det. Sgt. Warrington advised the public to “remain vigilant, report any suspicious activity, and don’t assume someone else has already made a report. Oftentimes, if there are multiple reporting persons, it assists us in gathering additional witnesses and information to help us with our investigation.”

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