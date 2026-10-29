Undefeated Glens Falls steams into playoffs

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

With a 43-14 win against Schalmont Friday, Glens Falls football finished the regular season 8-0.

The Black Bears enter the Class B Section 2 playoffs as the one seed in the North Division. They face Lansingburgh (3-5) in the section quarterfinals at home on Friday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m.

Last year Glens Falls’ season ended with a 42-20 loss to Sleepy Hollow in the NYSPHSAA Class B state semifinals.



“I think we’ve got as good a shot as anybody,” Head Coach Pat Lilac said. “Obviously staying healthy is a big thing this time of year, so we’re hoping we stay healthy and can give it our best shot.”

“We knew we had a really tough non-league schedule going in, and I think that has benefitted us,” he said.

“Playing Pleasantville in Week 1 and then playing Schuylerville toughened us up a little bit. We had to face a little bit of adversity and show that we could come back in a game.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure coaching these guys,” Lilac said. “They’re a really tight-knit group, and a high-character group. Some of the problems that you typically have, we don’t have with these guys, in terms of off the field types of things and in-school and all that. I think they’re all good kids.

“Our two returning captains, Brayden Bennett and Chase McTague [both four-year starting seniors], have been really strong for us, and we needed them to be strong. Going into the season we knew they were going to have to have big years, and they’re both having big years.”

McTague plays quarterback and safety. Bennett plays defensive end, tight end and blocking fullback.

“Besides that, other kids have stepped up,” Lilac said. “The offensive line has really come together. At the beginning of the year we had two kids, Nick and Vincent Romeo, playing left guard and left tackle, who had never played O-line before, and they really came along well, and they’re playing good right now.

Mixed in with some veterans: Stratton Shufelt at center, Richie Marcellus at right guard, and Jeff Woodell at right tackle. That unit, especially in our last game, played really well.

“I don’t think we’re as deep as maybe some of the teams that we’ve had in the past, but I think with the 11 guys that are out there, they match up favorably with how we’ve been the past couple of years,” Lilac said. “Sam Canale and Steve Endieveri have been our two slot receivers, and they’ve had a good season. Michael Blakely and Michael Conduzio at wide receiver and tight end have both done a nice job as well.

“We’ve been a spread offense for a while. This year and last year we’ve had a lot more designed quarterback runs because McTague is an explosive runner. But I think we have the ability to throw the ball as well, which I think makes us tough to defend.

“We’re not the biggest group on defense, but we’re athletic and aggressive,” he said. “Brayden Bennett kind of sets the tone for everything we do defensively. He’s all over the field, not just defensively but special teams-wise too. He just runs all over the place and creates havoc.”

Asked about the program’s pattern of success, Lilac said “We’ve been blessed with great athletes. The last 10 or 15 years there’s been a lot of really good, high-character athletes come through our program. And we’ve had stability in our coaching staff. We’ve had the same coaching staff for a long time.

“Mark Girard’s our defensive coordinator, and he’s done a fantastic job,” he said. “Kurt Conduzio is our offensive line coach, and I think our offensive line is one of our strengths. He’s a great teacher, and year in and year out he does a great job with those guys.”

McTague, the quarterback, said “I think the main thing is our culture. We’re all family here. We’ve been really motivated to get better every day. Ever since that loss last year, the guys have been working hard to not feel that way again.”

On offense, he said “We’re really explosive. We push the ball to the outside. We have a solid run game. We have a good line, and some really good skill players too.”

He described the defense as “gritty,” noting “A big thing we preach is getting all eleven hats to the ball. Never take plays off, whether you’re the first guy to be there to make the tackle or on the whole other opposite side of the field.”

“I think the main thing is trying to stay in the present and taking everything one play at a time,” McTague said. “Focusing on the six seconds that play lasts, being able to execute at everyone’s best ability for those six seconds. We’re not really worried about the scoreboard, we’re worried about those six seconds of the play.”

Bennett, the tight end, said “We have a close bond. We’re a tough group of kids that care about football. We’re best friends inside and outside of school. Our main goal here is to win and become better people too. Every kid cares. We all buy in. We all have goals that we want to accomplish.

“We’re confident, but we’re not cocky,” he said. “We’re staying humble. We know what we can do, and we’re just going to go out there and do what we do best every time we step on the field.”

On offense, he said “We’re very athletic and diverse. We can do many different things, between Chase [McTague] running, Jacob Hubert running it, we’ve got many guys around the perimeter that can run and throw. All around our skill is just tough to beat.”

On defense “We preach it every day, fast, physical, fly around, get to the football. When one through 11 guys can figure that out and rally to the football, you’re going to be pretty successful.

“I really like our chances a lot,” Bennett said. “We’re going to stay confident and not get too far ahead of ourselves. We’re going to take it one game at a time, but I really believe in this team because we all love each other, and we want to do it for our school and our city.”

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