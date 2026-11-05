Our November 5 front page

Honor our veterans! Election results. Scoop: The wave be tidal. 85th year at BD, catheter maker still thriving on Bay Road. Jackson Donlon, 20, dies on Colorado hike. Farmers Market is split starting Saturday: 1 at Aviation Mall; 1 at Ed, South St. Qby. threatens to close Aviation Mall; Mall: We are fixing code violations. 35th Adirondack Stampede Rodeo. No restitution yet for Argyle dog deaths, says victim. Wash. County proposes 9.79% tax hike. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

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