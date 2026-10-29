Saratoga builder Witt seeks OK in Corinth: 80 ‘tiny houses’ & ‘glamping’ tents on the Hudson River

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

John Witt’s Witt Construction seeks approval to build “Sundara,” a “nature retreat” with 80 “eco-lodging units,” combining “tiny homes” and “luxury glamping accommodations,” on 87 acres along the Hudson River on Folts Road in the Town of Corinth.



They term the plan a “high-quality, ecologically sensitive wellness resort.” The “collection of luxury canvas tents and crafted tiny homes” would each have “private outdoor spaces, fire pits, and access to shared amenities including walking trails, picnic areas, and river access points,” says the glossy presentation.

An existing residence on property would be renovated to serve as a communal gathering space and administrative hub, the proposal said.

“Sundara” is a “Sanskrit word that means beautiful, handsome, charming, or lovely,” the literature explained.

Saratoga Springs-based Mr. Witt declined to comment at this stage in the process, his representative said.

Corinth Councilwoman Kiley Crooks spoke in favor of the proposal at the September Town Board meeting,

“There’s a lot of support from us,” she said. She says it would “drive the tourism and growth of the economy to have people coming in. They’d go spend money in town at local businesses, restaurants, things like that. It would be really, really great for us as a community.

“We don’t really have a hotel, motel, place to stay, if you were coming to Corinth to do some hiking and explore the outdoors,” she said.

“Even if you go to Lake Luzerne they have got hotels and motels. We don’t really have that in Corinth. There’s a couple VRBOs set up, but that’s really it.



“We were a manufacturing community for several years and have not been for over 20 plus years and that really isn’t coming back,” she said. “So really we’re leaning into tourism.” [One of the original lnternational Paper paper mills operated in Corinth from 1898 to 2002.]

Corinth Town Supervisor Eric Butler did not return requests for comment.

Witt Construction’s Mr. Witt “has built hundreds of award-winning, custom and semi-custom homes in historic Saratoga Springs and the Capital Region,” says the project application.

The development would be on land owned by ANW Holdings, Inc.

Additional lodging “may occur within a common lodge or short-term RV accommodations,” says the proposal.

It said Sundara “will utilize renewable energy systems, low-impact infrastructure, and eco-conscious materials.”

“This intimate riverside destination invites guests to slow down, unwind, and rediscover the quiet beauty of the natural world,” it said.

“By attracting visitors seeking nature, wellness, and small-town charm, the retreat will expand the local tourism base beyond traditional seasonal visitors.”

“Thoughtful site planning will focus on selective clearing and minimal disturbance, allowing each unit to be nestled within the existing landscape to preserve river views, privacy, and the character of the land.”

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