Temple Beth El in GF mulls sale of its 100-year old building

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The 100-year-old congregation at Temple Beth El is considering selling its building on Marion Avenue, Glens Falls.

Temple president Sara Friedman told The Chronicle “in no way” have they decided at this point to sell the building. They are “undertaking a strategic exploration of options.”

Ms. Friedman said the Reform Jewish Congregation numbers about 75 families.

With talk of possibly selling the building, Ms. Friedman said “one good thing is people are coming out of the woodwork who care about the Temple.”

Temple member Robert Burchfield heads the exploration committee. He tells The Chronicle, “Our building is 100 years old, and with that age comes structural and upkeep considerations…It is also larger than our current needs.”

He said, ‘We have had preliminary discussions with a couple of local organizations about the possibility of sharing a sacred space, and those conversations will continue if we decide to relocate.”

The Temple also houses the Sunday school run jointly with Congregation Shaaray Tefila on Bay Street. At the moment, only Temple Beth El has children in the school, Ms. Friedman said.

In a press release, she wrote, “Temple Beth El is actively evaluating potential new locations that will enhance the congregation’s ability to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for worship, education, and community engagement.

“The congregation remains steadfast in its dedication to serving the Jewish community of Glens Falls and will continue to offer a full spectrum of religious services, educational programs, and community events.

“Detailed information will be shared with the community as the evaluation process progresses.

“In the interim, Temple Beth El invites all to join in the celebration of its centennial anniversary, reaffirming its enduring commitment to spiritual leadership and community service in the Glens Falls region.”

The Temple cited the congregation’s “proactive approach to ensuring long-term sustainability and continued vibrancy in a dynamic environment.

“Recognizing the deep emotional connection our members have with the current facility, the Board of Trustees is committed to a transparent and thoughtful process.

“This exploration is driven by a desire to optimize accessibility, foster innovation, and support the evolving spiritual and communal needs of our congregation and the broader community.

Ms. Friedman said in the release, “This initiative represents a strategic pivot, not a cessation of our mission.”

“This is not an ending, but a new beginning. Our congregation’s strength resides in its community, its shared values, and its unwavering commitment to service, not simply in a physical structure.

“We are focused on creating a future that honors our rich legacy while embracing new opportunities for growth and connection.”

Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved