Flooding at The Mill forces some from apartment

The Chronicle’s Ben Westcott reports: A sprinkler malfunction on March 16 on the fifth floor of The Mill in downtown Glens Falls caused water damage requiring some residents to find alternative housing as repairs continue to be made.

The Chronicle had heard about the incident from several people and asked building manager Cass Hill Development of Latham about it.

Spencer B Jones, Senior Vice President of Operations for Cass Hill, replied:

“Thank you for your inquiry and for the opportunity to provide a statement regarding the recent water loss at The Mill Apartments.

“On the evening of Sunday, March 16th, there was a sprinkler activation in an apartment unit on the 5th floor.

“The City of Glens Falls Fire Department responded to the building alarm and arrived on-site within minutes to ensure resident safety and secure the building systems.

“Shortly thereafter, representatives from the building manager Cass Hill Development as well as the building’s remediation contractor arrived to begin the process of assisting residents with temporary housing and damage remediation.

“In total, 17-units were impacted by some level of water damage. Some of the units sustained a level of damage requiring residents to find alternative housing until reconstruction is complete.

“Cass Hill staff has held group and individual information meetings to assist in the process of finding temporary housing and maintains active communication with all impacted residents on the status of the remediation.

“Cass Hill is working with its contractors to develop a project scope and schedule, so a specific date to return the building to normal operations is uncertain.

“The reason for the sprinkler activation is unknown and remains under investigation. Many of the displaced residents intend to return to the building upon restoration.

“We thank our building residents for their patience, cooperation, and support through challenging circumstances.

“We remain grateful to the City of Glens Falls, the contractors assisting with the remediation and reconstruction effort, and our Cass Hill field staff for their response and diligence through this disruption to the lives of our building residents.”

Mr. Jones also referenced a letter he said they received from one Mill resident.

The letter said in part:

“To the Cass Hill Management Team,

“I just wanted to send a quick note of thanks for the way the events of the past week have been handled by Cass Hill, the Glens Falls Fire Department, Quick Response and community outreach from the Queensbury Hotel…

“It has been an extremely stressful time for the residents that have been displaced but due to the quick action of all involved (Cass Hill, GFFD, First Response) I do feel a thank you is warranted for the way this situation was handled.”

The Chronicle had heard that many residents lodged at the Queensbury Hotel but General Manager Tyler Herrick said that only three rooms were taken “one or two nights max, and then they were finding other placement for them.”

