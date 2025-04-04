Prom time!

Queensbury and Greenwich lead off the 2025 season with proms this week, Saturday, April 5. Glens Falls closes the season with its prom on Saturday, June 7. Here’s more of what we learned!



Queensbury: Hiland

Queensbury High School: Saturday, April 5, 7-10 p.m. at Hiland Country Club

Entertainment: DJ, food and dancing. Tix: $65

Pre-prom Spartan Promenade: 5-6 p.m. High School Auditorium. Open admission

After-Prom Party: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. at Lake George Lanes and Games for bowling, arcade, and laser tag. Food and gift give-aways.

Greenwich: at The Q

Greenwich Central: Saturday, April 5, 6-10 p.m. at The Queensbury Hotel

Theme: Under the Stars! Tix: $130.

Entertainment: DJ/Photo Booth.

Coronation: 5-5:40 p.m., school auditorium. Families of those attending receive tickets. Faculty and administration are also invited.

After-Prom Party: 11 p.m.-2 a.m. at The Fun Spot for go-carts, arcade games, laser tag, roller skating, jungle gym area, and unlimited pizza and soda.

Noted: Students take pictures on their own before prom. The school hires busses to transport students to the Prom, then to the After Party. “This will be our first year at the Queensbury Hotel. We are excited to be having it there. We have about 80 students attending.”

LG: Blue Water Manor

Lake George: Saturday, April 26, 5:30- 9 p.m. at Blue Water Manor in Bolton Landing

Theme: Enchanted Garden. Tix: TBD.

Entertainment: DJ.

Coronation, Grand March and naming of Prom Court 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Shepard Park, Lake George Village. Open seating, first come-first serve. Bring umbrellas for weather.

After-Prom Party: 10:00 p.m.- midnight at Lanes and Games in Lake George.

Theme: FUN!. “Nearly 100% of the Juniors and their guests attend the post prom party, receive gifts and prizes and have fun!.”

Argyle: Fort Wm. Henry

Argyle Central: Saturday, April 26, 6-10 p.m. at Fort William Henry in Lake George.

Theme: Night in the Park. Tix: $80.

Entertainment: DJ, photo booth.

Coronation and Junior Court announced, 4 p.m. at the school

After-Prom Party: 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at The Fun Spot in Lake George, for mini golf, go karts, Lazer tag.

Fort Ann: Holiday Inn

Fort Ann: Saturday, May 3, 6:30 p.m. at Holiday Inn Lake George.

Theme: Rustic Elegance. Tix: $85.

Entertainment: DJ/Photobooth.

Grand March and Coronation: 5 p.m. in the High School auditorium. “Rustic Elegance.”

Tix: $2 in advance with prom ticket sales or at the door. Advance tix enter first.

After-Prom Party: 11pm-2am at Fort Ann School, for karaoke, video games/ movie, volleyball/ basketball, inflatable obstacles, snacks/ drinks. Party was planned at Adventure Family Fun Center in Queensbury before it sold.

Noted: Students usually take group photos at the Distillery or Hadlock Pond, arrive to the Grand March in their best old fashioned cars or tractors. Grand March introduces couples and Juniors have a dance with their parents: mother/son, father/daughter. Grand March concludes with coronation.

Hartford: 1925 Barn

Hartford Jr.-Sr. Prom: Saturday, May 3, 6 p.m. at The 1925 Barn in Kingsbury

Theme: Rustic Romance. Tix: $50, $100 couple. Entertainment: All Around Sound.

Coronation: 4 p.m.. at Hartford School

After-Prom Party: 10 p.m.-2 a.m. at the school. Bubble ball soccer, laser tag, golf darts, obstacle course “and a few other fun activities, with food and drinks provided by the parents!”

Noted: Hartford does prom every other year, & names both Junior & Senior Class Prom Courts.

Bolton: On Morgan to FWH

Bolton Central: Saturday, May 10, 6 p.m. at the Fort William Henry in Lake George.

Theme: Meet Me at Midnight. Tix: $50.

Entertainment: DJ Joe Leonard.

Grand March & Pictures:, 3 p.m. at the Sagamore Resort on leading to the lake. Public welcome. Promgoers board the Sagamore’s Morgan for appetizers and refreshments, then cruise to Lake George dock for Prom at the Fort.

After-Prom: 11 p.m.-2 a.m. at location TBA. The PTO offers food, snacks and games. “They always have a ton of great prizes to win also!”

HF: ‘Life’s a Dance’

Hudson Falls: Saturday, May 17, 7-10 p.m, at Country Meadows Barn in Fort Ann .

Theme: Life’s A Dance. Tix: $80.

Coronation with Grand March to follow, 5 p.m. at Hudson Falls High School. Theme: Life’s a Dance. Free admission.

After-Prom Party: 10 p.m.-midninght at Country Meadows. Theme: Backyard Ball, with “bonfire, s’mores, games and laughs.”

Noted: Students gather for pre-prom pictures at the fountain in Juckett Park.

SGF: ‘Stars’ at the Q

South Glens Falls High School: Saturday, May 31, 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Queensbury Hotel. Theme: Under the Stars. Tix: $90.

Entertainment: Presidential DJ.

Grand March: 5:30 at the High School. Public invited. Tickets available when students purchase prom tix.

GF: Q ‘Midnight Oasis’

Glens Falls High: Saturday, June 7, 6 to 10 pm at The Queensbury Hotel.

Theme: Midnight Oasis.

Tix: $60. Entertainment: DJ Young Pete.

Grand March: 5 p.m. at City Park. Open to the public.

After-Prom Party at The FUN Spot. “Theme is a surprise!”

