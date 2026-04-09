Summit Senior Living looks to build 110 apartments with amenities on part of Bay Meadows Golf



$20-million, 3-story, 110-unit senior apartment building on 22.6 acres of the current 97.4-acre Bay Meadows Golf Course in Queensbury.

The proposal goes before the Queensbury Planning Board April 21.

Summit Senior Living has five locations already: Glenville, Guilderland, Saratoga, Halfmoon, and North Greenbush.

The Queensbury project, on the east side of Bay Road and north of Hearts Way, would include an indoor pool, hot tub and saunas, library, chapel, movie theatre, game room, day spa, lounge and fitness studio and gym. Planned outdoor amenities are a bocce ball court, community gardens, dog park, pickleball courts and a pavilion.

Also planned are four garage buildings and a maintenance building. The site plan includes 62 covered garage parking spaces and 116 conventional outdoor parking spaces.

The facility would hire a maximum of 15 employees, project info says, with construction starting in June and ending a year later in June 2027.

— Ben Westcott

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