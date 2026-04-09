17 local nominees: High School Musical awards at Proctors

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Proctors Theater Collaborative School of the Arts announced nominations for its 10th annual Capital Region High School Musical Theater Awards, with 17 local nods.
9 individual nominations
Twenty students were invited two callbacks for Outstanding Lead Performer. The final two winners go to the National High School Musical Theatre Awards — aka “The Jimmys” — June 22 in New York City. Locals in contention:
- Adam Spero, Queensbury as Gomez Addams in The Addams Family
- Annon Breault, Whitehall, as Dorothy Brock in 42nd Street
- Carter Mack, Ticonderoga, as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors
- Delaney Sano, Queensbury, as Wednesday Addams, Addams Family
- Macklin McGrath, Glens Falls, as Prince Dauntless in Once Upon a Mattress
- Nicolas Merzig, Queensbury, as Fester Addams in Addams Family
- Olivia Bradt, South Glens Falls, as Donna in Mamma Mia!
Best Supporting Performance nominees were divided into two non-gendered sets of five nominees. Locals are:
- Rodney MacNaughton, Glens Falls, as King Sextimus in Mattress
- Treyce Elethrop, Ticonderoga, as Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors
5 schools nominated
Other local nominations and categories, listed by school:
- Outstanding Musical, Tier A: Queensbury High School, The Addams Family. (Tiers are based on show budget.) Also nominated for: Choreography Execution, and Best Ensemble.
- Outstanding Musical, Tier B: South Glens Falls High School, Mamma Mia!. Also: Backstage Excellence.
- Outstanding Musical, Tier C: Hadley-Luzerne High School, Footloose.
- Outstanding Musical, Tier C: Warrensburg Jr./Sr. High School, Hadestown: Teen Edition.
- Backstage Excellence: Glens Falls High School, Once Upon a Mattress.
Tickets for the High School Musical Theatre Awards, a Tony’s-style celebration at Proctors, go on sale Friday, April 17. Box office: 346-6204 or online at atproctors.org.
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