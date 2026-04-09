17 local nominees: High School Musical awards at Proctors

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Proctors Theater Collaborative School of the Arts announced nominations for its 10th annual Capital Region High School Musical Theater Awards, with 17 local nods.

9 individual nominations

Twenty students were invited two callbacks for Outstanding Lead Performer. The final two winners go to the National High School Musical Theatre Awards — aka “The Jimmys” — June 22 in New York City. Locals in contention:

Adam Spero, Queensbury as Gomez Addams in The Addams Family

Annon Breault, Whitehall, as Dorothy Brock in 42nd Street

Carter Mack, Ticonderoga, as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors

Delaney Sano, Queensbury, as Wednesday Addams, Addams Family

Macklin McGrath, Glens Falls, as Prince Dauntless in Once Upon a Mattress

Nicolas Merzig, Queensbury, as Fester Addams in Addams Family

Olivia Bradt, South Glens Falls, as Donna in Mamma Mia!

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Rodney MacNaughton, Glens Falls, as King Sextimus in Mattress

Treyce Elethrop, Ticonderoga, as Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors

Best Supporting Performance nominees were divided into two non-gendered sets of five nominees. Locals are:

5 schools nominated

Other local nominations and categories, listed by school:

Outstanding Musical, Tier A: Queensbury High School, The Addams Family. (Tiers are based on show budget.) Also nominated for: Choreography Execution, and Best Ensemble.

Outstanding Musical, Tier B: South Glens Falls High School, Mamma Mia!. Also: Backstage Excellence.

Outstanding Musical, Tier C: Hadley-Luzerne High School, Footloose.

Outstanding Musical, Tier C: Warrensburg Jr./Sr. High School, Hadestown: Teen Edition.

Backstage Excellence: Glens Falls High School, Once Upon a Mattress.

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Tickets for the High School Musical Theatre Awards, a Tony’s-style celebration at Proctors, go on sale Friday, April 17. Box office: 346-6204 or online at atproctors.org.

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