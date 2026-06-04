Full Moon on Glen Lake to reopen June 9 for food take-out, catering

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Adam Casey said his Full Moon Bar and Grill will reopen with food Tuesday, June 9, offering take-out, catering and special events. He and chef Michael Squires will man the kitchen.

Mr. Casey told The Chronicle, “I’m just having two cooks, a bartender. There’s not gonna be any waitresses. I’m just gonna do it as take-out food, but I know locally the bar will be open.”

He and his brother Tadd Casey long operated the Glen Lake restaurant. After Tadd’s passing in 2024, Adam kept it going for about a year but closed six months ago.

“Emotionally, it was hard to work without my brother,” he says. “We were side by side for over 30 years together, at different restaurants, even. And then physically it got to be too much. Then the lack of help really was the final straw.

“I thought just to have a break. I’ve been catering for years. Maybe I’d just do that and make it a new sector of my life.”



Now he’s partnered with Chef Squires to launch a new business called North Country Catering Co. “I’ve known him from high school,” Mr. Casey says. They’re both Warrensburg grads, though “he’s a few years older.”

“The opening of the bar came after Mike and I got together. We decided we could cater on the weekends, and weekdays we can work out of here.”

He said they’ll offer take-out food Tuesdays to Thursdays, 4-7 p.m. with pizza, calzones and chicken wings “always on the menu,” plus rotating weekly specials.

“Maybe down the road, if I get more staff I can go full time again,” Mr. Casey said.



He said they’ll do on-site private catered events at Full Moon and at the Glens Falls Elks Lodge in Queensbury — where Mr. Casey says he has long been unofficial caterer — plus traditional catering working out of the Full Moon kitchen.

Email to fullmoontakeout@gmail.com to pre-order take-out in advance, or on the day-of until 3 p.m. Evenings when they’re open, call 793-1509 to order.

Catering: northcountrycateringco.com.

Mr. Casey also wants to carry on another legacy of his late brother Tadd.

“I am trying to concentrate on his charity that we established after his passing,” Adam Casey said. “It’s called Tadd’s Giving Heart. It supports families in need, children, veterans. “He was big into helping the kids out, and then he was ex-military, so we had to help the veterans. For the holiday seasons, we gave 50 families turkey dinners on Thanksgiving, and then we adopted over 40 or 50 kids for Christmas. It’s an ongoing thing. We have an annual golf tournament at Cronin’s Golf Course. It’s a good thing to keep his memory going.”

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