Leuci plans to sell, not rent, townhomes at former Mead’s

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

Foothills Builders co-owner Joe Leuci now plans to sell individually, rather than rent, the 64 townhomes he’s proposing at the former Mead’s Nursery site on Ridge Road in Queensbury.

His initial plan was to rent them as apartments.

Mr. Leuci told The Chronicle, “After we received our initial approvals last year, we decided that given the current market conditions in the Queensbury area, we wanted to change the approvals into a project that would allow us to market homes in a price point that is more attainable single family new construction in our area.

“Given the high costs of construction and higher interest rates, we feel this project will give first-time home buyers and people looking to downsize an opportunity to purchase a home in this area where many of them may currently be getting priced out of.”

He said, “We don’t have an exact price point yet, but we anticipate the price to be much lower than comparably sized new construction single family homes.”

The plan goes before the Queensbury Planning Board for rezoning consideration on April 21.

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