Strange police case in Glens Falls

By Zander Frost & Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Staff Writer & Managing Editor

On Thursday, Dec. 4, New York State Police confirmed to The Chronicle that they arrested former Glens Falls Police Officer John Hogan III on a “single charge of Petit Larceny, which is a Class A Misdemeanor.”

On Wednesday, Dec. 3, a “Press Release” had been posted on Facebook from the “City of Glens Falls Police Department” headlined “Criminal Arrest of former Glens Falls Police Member John Hogan III.”

But that release disappeared soon after it was posted. The Chronicle has sought explanation from City officials but it has not been provided.

The State Police representative told The Chronicle, “It was an investigation done by our special investigations unit, and they determined that he had misappropriated funds while serving as treasurer of the Glens Falls Police Benevolent Association or PBA.”

The PBA issued its own statement saying, “According to the findings of [its own] internal review, John Hogan III withdrew funds and failed to make required deposits totaling more than $5,000. Due to the dollar amount constituting a felony charge, it was promptly referred to the New York State Police and and the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office to ensure a full, independent criminal investigation be conducted.”

The PBA said, “Questions regarding John Hogan III’s employment should be directed to the City of Glens Falls.”

The Dec. 3 Police Department press release was unsigned but said it came from “GFPD Chiefs Office.”

It began, “The City of Glens Falls Police Department had placed GFPD Member John Hogan III on paid administrative leave on July 29th, 2025 in direct relation to alleged misconduct involving his role as the Glens Falls PBA Treasurer.”

It said, “As a result of the investigation, GFPD Member John Hogan III was arrested by the New York State Police on December 2nd, 2025 for larceny charges and appeared in Glens Falls City Court for criminal arraignment.”

It said, “John Hogan III resigned from the Glens Falls Police Department on October 31st, 2025 and prior to his criminal arrest taking place on December 2nd, 2025 for larceny charges.”

The release said, “The public can be assured that the Department and the PBA acted swiftly when the information became known and turned the investigation over to the New York State Police for full transparency.”

The press release post was apparently soon deleted from the Glens Falls Police Department page.

The Chronicle sought explanation, with no response from Police Chief Jarred M. Smith.

Further intrigue arose when a person purporting to be a relative of Officer Hogan posted on Facebook a purported letter on Glens Falls Police letterhead dated 11/10/25, with the signature of Jarred M. Smith, Chief of Police. It was addressed “To Whom It May Concern.” It said, “John Hogan was employed by the City of Glens Falls, New York, in the rank of Detective Sergeant, up until the date of his resignation for personal reasons, October 31, 2025. At the time of his resignation, Det. Sgt. Hogan was not facing any administrative disciplinary action, nor had he been found guilty of any violations of Department policy by and/or through either the New York Civil Service Section 75 Hearing process or under the City’s PBA grievance process.”

The Chronicle also sought comment from Mayor Bill Collins.

City Communications Director Paul Ghenoiu emailed last Thursday, “The mayor indicated to me…he would not have any further comment to make as it was a legal matter between the PBA and the former officer. If he has changed his mind you may hear from him.”

Police Chief Smith has not yet responded to further requests for comment.

The Chief’s assistant said we would hear back from a detective.

The detective responded Friday saying, “I was advised the Chiefs Office would have something out in the coming days but I have not been provided any further information to release at this time. Once I am given any information to release I will make sure it is passed on to you.”

