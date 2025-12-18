Our December 18 front page

Another BIG 32 Page Issue!! Next issue early: Tues. 12/23. 250th year Knox cannon celebration: Wowzer! Trans issue erupts at Queensbury School. Happy Hanukkah! Dave Wick to retire this week as Director of LG Park Commission. Shane Harper comes out of retirement, keys Thunder 3-1 win. 2026 Oc Tax $$ comes to Warren County Board on Friday. Sgt. Coon’s 22nd Christmas Eve Road March. Hudson Falls’ LG Adirondac owners aim for summer return; launch ‘Legacy’ donor drive. Jonathan Beagle making impact for 9-1 Richmond. Mike Gerarde’s new Hometown Golf & Social at former Trustco. Argyle dog deaths case court date pushed to Jan. 20. 2 charged in armed robbery at Qby park. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.