Glens Falls Planning Board OK’s Katy’s Wine & Whiskey Bar

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Glens Falls Planning Board, after some discussion over fire safety measures, approved on Dec. 3 Katy’s Wine & Whiskey Bar, planned by Katy Foster of Queensbury.

The 2,800 square foot bar will occupy the Elm Street corner at South Street on the first floor of Chris Patten’s newly renovated blue building.

Ms. Foster described her plan as “not late night, a higher end whiskey and wine bar with a kitchen and more gourmet foods,” with 79 seats, between a large, oval center bar and surrounding four-top tables. They aim to open in six to eight months, Ms. Foster said, and to employ 12 to 15 people.

The Planning Board also approved The Glens Falls Area Youth Center to begin construction of its $500,000 addition of 2,650 square feet for study and exercise space.

It also approved several projects on Eric Unkauf’s Shirt Factory campus that will reuse sections of the Glens Falls Farmers Market pavilion. One section will be used as a stage, to replace the current temporary stage on Maple Street.

Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved