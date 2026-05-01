Chez Pierre matriarch Pierrette Baldwin dies

Chronicle Editor Mark Frost writes: Pierrette Baldwin, matriarch of the 62-year-old Chez Pierre Restaurant on Route 9 in Wilton, has passed away, her family announced.



She was 91 years old.

Mrs. Baldwin was a native of a small town in France named Homécourt that was occupied by the Nazis during World War II, she told The Chronicle. After the war, a group of American soldiers was stationed in the town.

Joe Baldwin of Glens Falls was one of those soldiers. They wed on February 3, 1953 and moved to the United States in 1954.

They operated the Garrison Bar in Lake George for several years on a lease from owner and friend Vince D’Emilio.

In 1964 they opened the French restaurant that continues to be operated by the family. Mr. Baldwin passed away in 2013.

“I had my very own G.I. Joe,” Mrs. Baldwin told The Chronicle. “I had the nicest guy. I miss him so much.”

Chez Pierre is known, among other things, for its full-scale Bastille Day celebrations in which Mrs. Baldwin would often break out in song, including the French anthem “La Marseillaise.”

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