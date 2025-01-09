Stec states his case

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: State Senator Dan Stec talks about his pursuit of the 21st District Congressional seat that Elise Stefanik will leave to become U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

“What I’ve said is, hey, my entire senate district rests within the congressional district. I’ve been in the legislature for 12 years now, born and raised in the district, college educated in the district, lived my whole life, except for — oh, by the way — eight years of active duty military service in the Navy.”

“I was on a nuclear-powered cruiser in the mid 90s. That included a deployment to the Persian Gulf during Desert Storm. I got out of the Navy in 1998 and moved back home, and I took a job in the private sector.

“Everyone always asked me, What’s your interest in politics come from? I always point to my time in the Navy. I just think that it drummed up me being more engaged, and paying attention to the world around me.”

“I was on the Queensbury Zoning Board, then I ran for Town Board, for four years, and I was the Town Supervisor for nine years.

“The more relevant thing to the discussion here is I spent the last 12 years in the New York legislature, eight in the Assembly, and four now in the Senate.

“My entire senate district rests within the congressional district. Last month, I got 104,000 votes (for reelection).

“These are all things that you point out to the chairs, when you say, look, I think I’m the strongest candidate and best positioned to do the job.

“I’ve been tested. I’ve dealt with the media for many, many years. I’ve worked with constituents. I’ve talked to and courted voters. These skills will translate to Washington.

“I’m well known in half the district because of the state work. A lot of the issues that I deal with in Albany have relevance to federal policy, whether it’s energy or whether it’s illegal immigration. The most heavily illegally cross section of the Canadian border is through my Senate district.”

“Again, being a veteran, there’s not too many veterans anymore in Congress.”

