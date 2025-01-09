Our January 9 front page

Friday, January 10, 2025

January 9, 2025 Chronicle Front Page

Wedding Issue! Diana Palmer running for Mayor. Alex West paroled. Post Star exit. Congress hopeful plans free MMA in GF. Veterinary clinic opens: Hudson Falls. GF Hospital says people with flu-like symptoms can’t visit. Planning Board unanimously OK’s Patten’s Washington Square. Saratoga County Sheriff Zurlo won’t run again, backs Undersheriff Brown. GF National Bank is officially Arrow Bank. Plan ahead: Big events for 2025!. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

