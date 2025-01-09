Our January 9 front page

Wedding Issue! Diana Palmer running for Mayor. Alex West paroled. Post Star exit. Congress hopeful plans free MMA in GF. Veterinary clinic opens: Hudson Falls. GF Hospital says people with flu-like symptoms can’t visit. Planning Board unanimously OK’s Patten’s Washington Square. Saratoga County Sheriff Zurlo won’t run again, backs Undersheriff Brown. GF National Bank is officially Arrow Bank. Plan ahead: Big events for 2025!. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

