Post-Star editor exits just 3 weeks after starting

Steve Thurston scored a scoop within days of his being let go as editor of The Post-Star after 17 months. He posted on his Facebook page in December:

“Well, that was quick, but through a convoluted grapevine: Word is getting out that the current Executive Editor of the Post-Star is gone. Three weeks after they replaced me with him.”

The Post-Star had written on Dec. 4: “Paul Kasko, an accomplished print and digital journalist with a passion for community-focused reporting, has been named editor of The Post-Star.”

A current ad on website of The Post-Star’s parent company, Lee Enterprises, says:

“The Post-Star in Glens Falls, New York, is hiring a newsroom leader who is passionate about journalism and shaping its impact on the community we serve.

“Glens Falls is in the beautiful Adirondack region of upstate New York. We publish three print editions a week and daily online editions and updates.

“We’re looking for a thoughtful newsroom coach and expert at leveraging analytics, video and multimedia to produce memorable journalism and build reader loyalty.

“We value strong enterprise journalism, reporting with urgency and stories that connect with our readers.

“Are you a collaborative and highly organized leader who loves to break news and deliver high-impact and essential journalism? We’d love to talk to you about this opportunity.”

The ad asked: Why Join Us?

“Lee Enterprises offers competitive wages in a dynamic, interesting work environment with career growth opportunities. We offer an extensive benefit program that can be personalized to your needs. Our benefit program includes medical, dental, vision, short and long-term disability, company provided life insurance and supplemental life insurance. In addition, we offer a 401K retirement plan with company match. We also offer generous paid time off to allow the flexibility to balance personal life and work. This includes paid parental leave for new parents.”

Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved