South Glens Falls Fire Holiday Parade Sunday

The South Glens Falls Holiday Parade, organized by the South Glens Falls Fire Company, takes place Sunday, Nov. 20, starting “promptly at 1 p.m.”

The parade starts at the Route 9 and Feeder Dam Road intersection and proceeds north on 9 toward the Glens Falls bridge.



“This year is looking incredible,” parade organizer Megan Quinn told The Chronicle, in an email conversation.

“With nearly 70 different groups signed up to march, we couldn’t ask for a better turn out. This will be a fantastic year for our beneficiaries, the Moreau Community Center and Tri-County Marines Toys For Girls and Boys.

“As much as I love the parade, I love what it stands for more: Community. We can expect floats, bands, motorcycles, and rumor has it, the man in red will make an appearance as well.”

There isn’t a theme. “For years,” said Megan, “we have heard of some REALLY COOL ideas what groups wanted to do for their float but it never seemed to fit the theme, so this year we are giving everyone some creative freedom and can’t wait to see the float that almost were finally come to life!”

There’s not a grand marshal either. “After such a long and tumultuous battle with COVID and everything else, the whole community deserves to be the grand marshal,” Megan said.

“The parade will also be broadcast live on our Facebook page with our lovely hosts Chuck Aiken and Erin Coker.” www.facebook.com/southglensfallsfire.

Megan added: Big thanks to our Sponsors — St. Michael’s Church, The Chronicle, Finch Paper, Bare Bones Furniture, Common Roots Brewing, Glens Falls Hospital, Arca Ink, Regional Radio Group, Glens Falls National Bank, Umicore, South Glens Falls Faculty Association.

“* Special Thanks to the Village of South Glens Falls Police and DPW for their continued help on parade days and to the Local Fire Police Agencies who help keep everyone safe and traffic moving.”

“Anyone with questions…can shoot us an email at parade@sgffire.org”

Parade: The lineup!

2022 South Glens Falls Fire Company’ Holiday Parade Lineup, as of Monday. The parade kicks off Sunday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m. on Rte. 9, Main Street, South Glens Falls.

Escort Division

Sponsor: SGF Faculty Association

American Legion Mohican Post 553, SGF Field Hockey, SGF Fire Company, Moreau Emergency Squad, Bolton Dance Academy, Village of South Glens Falls, Lake George Steamboat Company

Division 1

Sponsor: The Chronicle

West Glens Falls Fire Company, Big Ants Towing, Girl Scout Troop, Kingsbury-Fort Edward Seniors, South Glens Falls High School Band, Knights of Columbus, Oriental Shriners, Glens Falls Dragons Baseball, ACE Car Club

Division 2

Sponsor: St. Michael’s Church

Wilton Fire Company, Adirondack Annie, Guiding Steps Dance Studio, Grasshopper Gardens, Strategic Emergency Training & Consultants, Ling’s Wing Chun Kung Fu, Cakes by Kate, Red Knights Motorcycle Club

Division 3

Sponsor: Bare Bones Furniture

Fort Edward Fire Company, Tanglewood Elementary, Tony’s Dance Crew, Upstate Model Railroaders, Girl Scout Troop 3867, LEAP, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, King Pin Alley

Division 4

Sponsor: Glens Falls Hospital

Corinth Fire, Harrison Avenue Elementary, Bubbles the Clown, Avant Garde Drumline, Adirondack Broadcasting, SGF Lady Bulldogs Express, Hudson Falls Free Library, Crisafulli Brothers, 67 Camaro

Division 5

Sponsor: Glens Falls National Bank

South Queensbury Fire, Moreau Elementary School, Kevin Harder and Joe Ramsey, The Body Barre Studio, Emerich’s Sales and Service, North Branch Farm, South High Marathon Dance, Terry Clark Enterprises, Adirondack Riders Motorcycle Club

Division 6

Sponsor: Common Roots Brewing

Bay Ridge/North Queensbury Rescue Squad, Pop Warner Football, Pop Warner Cheer, Cassella Waste Systems, Moreau Democratic Committee, Caroline Harpp, Interstate Northeast, Foothills ATV Club.

Division 7

Sponsor: Finch Paper LLC.

American Legion Riders Post 574, Circle B Ranch, Running Brook, Cindy Marshall & Theresa Ewing, Bobby Dick, Falls Farm and Garden, and Santa!













