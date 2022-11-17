Original Bill Gates Diner on the move

Bolton’s historic Bill Gates Diner is headed back to Warren County.

The diner was originally an 1895 Hudson Valley Trolley Car. In 1937 the abandoned trolley was converted into a diner in Bolton Landing on Main Street.



In 1949 Bill and Dawn Gates bought it and operated it from 1949 to 1981.



The diner was donated to the Adirondack Museum 1989 by Ike Wolgin and Henry Caldwell. Years later, ownership was transferred to the Champlain Valley Transportation Museum in Plattsburgh, which closed a few years ago.

Sources say the Bolton Historical Museum has undertaken the task of moving and preserving the historic diner and next will seek ideas where it can be safely relocated.

