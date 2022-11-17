What’s next for some candidates who lost?

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Post-election, The Chronicle contacted four unsuccessful local candidates whose well-fought races had us wondering right away, what’s next for you?

Liz Joy: ‘I’ll stay involved’

Republican Elizabeth “Liz” Joy ran for Congress in the 20th District, against Democratic incumbent Paul Tonko.

What’s next? “I haven’t thought that far head,” Mrs. Joy, a Glens Falls native, said on Monday. “We are headed for vacation tomorrow. I plan to concentrate on time with my family, and the holidays and catching up on some rest.

“Certainly I’m going to stay involved, but I don’t know in what capacity. We have to see what happens at the federal level. The Democrats will have the Senate. We don’t know about the House. We will see what happens in the next couple of years with Governor Hochul.

“We fought very hard and we flipped Saratoga and Rensselaer Counties red.” She said they improved in Schenectady and Albany Counties. “Unfortunately it wasn’t enough to secure the win.”

She said, “We do need to see relief in the economy. I’m very concerned over utilities, gas and grocery prices.

“The economy is still worrisome to me, and that nothing is being done to put violent criminals behind bars.

“We are going to see further migration out of New York over the next two years. I talked to so many people who wanted to see Lee Zeldin and me win, and now they are making decisions. Many are putting their houses up for sale and moving out of the state.”

Jean Lapper: ‘Ask me in January’

Democrat Jean Lapper ran for the New York State Senate against Republican incumbent Dan Stec.

What’s next? “Call me in January,” said Ms. Lapper, a Queensbury resident and CPA in downtown Glens Falls. “I’d like to take time and enjoy my family. I have 100 emails waiting at my desk.”

Ms. Lapper says, “I’m not going anywhere. I absolutely feel energized. I met thousands of people and gained a better understanding of this big, beautiful district. It energizes me to continue to be involved and to voice my concerns. Those didn’t begin or end with the election cycle. I need to take time to rest and regroup. I don’t have a specific idea of where’s the best place to put my energy next. I plan to take my time and think about where else I could go to advance the issues that concern me.”

She said, “Of course I’m disappointed, but I’m very proud of the campaign we ran and grateful of the support we received….I met thousands of people. It was truly an honor to be invited into their home and hear what’s on their minds. People feel neglected. They want their voices heard, reproductive health care, a greater share of state funding, environmental issues.”

Dave Catalfamo: Back to work

Republican Dave Catalfamo lost for the second time to Democratic Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner.

What’s next? “I’m back to work on Monday, Mr. Catalfamo told The Chronicle Friday. The Malta resident works in economic development for Oneida County.

He says, “I plan to stay engaged in public life somehow. I remain committed to the issues, but I’ve run for this twice now, obviously.

“Clearly the difference in this race was the gerrymander, and we know the district will change again for the next election. Whether I run again depends on the world, and what my life looks like.

“I care deeply about the trajectory of the state. I don’t think the results on election day did enough to change that, but, look, maybe I will be surprised and things will change. I said before this election, I would not have run again if things had changed since the first time.

“I met a lot of incredible people, knocking on over 4,000 doors, especially to middle-prosperity neighborhoods or lower, and a lot were struggling. I saw too much of that, and the state is making it harder on them than it needs to. That is the big take-away. That stuck with me.”

Matt Castelli: ‘Not available’

Democrat Matt Castelli ran against Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. After several queries from The Chronicle, Mr. Castelli’s press representative texted at press time, “Sorry, he’s not available”

