Schumer here warning about deadly mosquito virus; patient at Glens Falls Hospital had it

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

After an Ulster County man died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis after being the first person in New York to contract virus since 2015, the state Department of Health declared an “imminent threat to public health” from the disease.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer did a press conference outside Glens Falls Hospital announcing a two-pronged push to combat the mosquito-borne illness.

First, Senator Schumer said he is calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure coordination and outline a plan for working with the state and local communities to survey and track mosquitoes.

Second, Sen. Schumer said he is pushing for $65-million in surge funding for CDC’s Vector-Borne Diseases program, which includes EEEV and West Nile.

A press release from the senator’s office said there have been 11 human cases of EEEV in NYS since 1971, of which seven were fatal.

Senator Schumer said a horse in Washington County contracted EEEV in August and another horse in Saratoga County was euthanized after contracting the virus. Two emus in Rensselaer County also died last month from EEEV, said the press release from his office.

New York Farm Bureau CEO Deanna Fox noted at the press conference, “Animal health and human health are intricately linked. Ensuring the health of our animals ensures the health of our farmers and agricultural community.”

Glens Falls Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sean Bain said, “This is a serious threat and folks who enjoy hiking, hunting, fishing, and all the Adirondacks have to offer need to be aware and take appropriate precautions. We recently saw a case of mosquito-borne viral encephalitis here at Glens Falls Hospital, so we know it is out there.

“It’s important to note that mosquito-borne encephalitis has very similar symptoms to other viruses such as fever, headache, fatigue, and muscle aches — so watch for differentiating symptoms such as neck stiffness or confusion.”

DOH said that while most people bitten by an EEEV infected mosquito will not develop any symptoms, severe cases begin with the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills and vomiting. The illness may then progress into disorientation, seizures, encephalitis and coma.

“Approximately a third of patients who develop EEEV die, while many patients who survive EEEV experience neurological impairment,” DOH notes. “People of all ages are susceptible to infection, but people over 50 and younger than 15 are at greatest risk of acquiring the virus.”

There is no commercially available human vaccine for EEEV.

“Prevention is the best way people can protect themselves from exposure to mosquito-borne illness,” Senator Schumer said. “When you are outdoors, consider wearing clothes to cover your skin and effective mosquito repellent.”

