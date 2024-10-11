Shirt Factory gets OK for owl mural

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The Glens Falls Planning Board on Oct. 1 unanimously approved Shirt Factory owner Eric Unkauf’s plan for a 36-by-20-foot mural depicting a Great Horned Owl on the back brick wall of the building, facing the Cooper Street parking lot.



The mural, by artist Justin Suarez of Rochester, is part of Mr. Unkauf’s ongoing Muralgarten project at his property.

It is funded in part by a $10,000 grant from Warren County Occupancy Tax funds, the first Oc Tax funding the Muralgarten has received, Mr. Unkauf said.

Mr. Unkauf said two weeks of lodging for the artist have been donated by Casey Scoville at her “Great Carrying Place” AirBnB on Ridge Street and The Queensbury Hotel.

Great horned owl, native moths

“This design features a Great Horned Owl, native to the area and perhaps the most iconic of all species of owls,” the artist Mr. Suarez wrote in his proposal.

“The owl is sitting on the branch of a magnolia tree, also known as ‘The Great Mother of Flowers,’…a symbol of dignity, perseverance, purity, and love.”

He wrote, “Three giant silk moths flutter around the owl” — Cecropia, Luna and Polyphemus, he specified — “all native to NYS and…in great decline due to the effects of habitat destruction and climate change.”



Around one of three oval windows, he plans to paint a moon. He suggests keeping a dim light on in that window, for the effect, once the work is completed.

Mr. Suarez wrote, “When I am not painting murals, I spend time volunteering at a local non-profit sanctuary for birds of prey, called Wild Wings, where I have been handling raptors for 13 years. My connection to these species has a huge presence in the mural work I do. I love using my work to promote stewardship and environmental conservation.”

