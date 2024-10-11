Queensbury Town Board votes 3-1 against Prop One support

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough opened Monday’s town board meeting proposing a resolution procaiming support for Proposition One, the proposed state constitutional amendment on the Nov. 5 election ballot.

The amendment, also called the Equal Rights Amendment, would raise the number of classes protected against discrimination from four to 12.

About 75 people, many wielding signs for and against Prop One, turned out.

During an extended “privilege of the floor” that lasted from 7:30 until 8:40 p.m., 23 community members spoke.

The discussion was spirited, heated but respectful.

Also speaking were Mr. Strough and board members Michael Dixon of Ward 3 and Tim McNulty of Ward 4.

The vote came a little before 9 p.m.

The resolution was defeated, 3-1.

The Democrat Mr. Strough cast the Yes vote. The Republicans Mr. Dixon, Mr. McNulty and Tony Metivier of Ward 1 all voted No. Ward 2’s seat is vacant after the death of Democrat Harrison Freer.

Video of the full meeting is available on the Town Website.

