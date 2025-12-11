Refs dispute with Section II threatens high school hockey schedule

The Chronicle’s Ben Westcott reports: High school hockey games are at risk of cancellation from an impasse between the Eastern New York Chapter of the National Ice Hockey Officials Association and the Section II governing body.

The hockey officials group said in a Dec. 1 statement: “You may believe officials are overpaid, underpaid, or paid fairly. But ultimately, the market decides. And right now, the market is telling officials not to take Section II games under the current agreement.

“Many officials are still working hockey games in the area, just not for Section II. They are working youth, club and college games where the compensation is reasonable and the administrative support is stronger.”

The Chronicle reached out to Section II leadership by email Monday but did not receive a response before press time.

Queensbury boys hockey coach Dean Williams told The Chronicle Monday they have two games in the next 10 days that “aren’t officially covered yet” by referees.

Adirondack United Head Coach Jeff Willis said none of his team’s games have been cancelled yet but “we are obviously concerned.”

He noted, “I was surprised that the issue was brought up on the national level with discussion on the ‘Spittin’ Chiclets’ podcast,” referring to the popular Barstool Sports hockey podcast.

Adirondack Rivermen coach Nick La-vigne said, “We’re still waiting on some games for future dates to secure officiating,” but “to this moment, we have not had any games cancelled.”

Ryan Wise, Vice-President of the Ice Officials Eastern New York Chapter, told The Chronicle Monday, “We are currently scheduled for mediation on Wednesday afternoon with Section II and we are cautiously optimistic and hopeful that we can reach a resolution.”

The Hockey Officials Association said in their Dec. 1 statement that “the hockey officials were the only group that voted against the contract in June – unanimously. Several new clauses had been added to the agreement that we believed were harmful to our sport and, frankly, targeted hockey officials specifically.”

The group said they made a “compromise proposal” Oct. 25 “designed specifically to avoid any game cancellations” but “there was no counteroffer, no adjustments, no alternative discussions. Just a decline.”

