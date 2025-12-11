Glens Falls Planning Board okays 196 Ridge Street

rites: The Glens Planning Board approved at its December 3 meeting an amended site plan and architectural review for the Snyder family’s 196 Ridge Street redevelopment project.

Planning board members Tom Landry, Rachel Murray, Jamie Schrammel and chair Art Belden, as well as architectural consultant Nina Oldenquist, spoke in favor of the project and the developer’s efforts to make adjustments based on board and neighbors’ feedback.

Mr. Morphis was the lone “no” vote

Member Chris Reed, Jr. did not attend.

At the November meeting Mr. Morphis and Mr. Reed — and numerous neighbors — voiced concerns about the project.

The project was tabled in November.

The Snyder family, which operates Snyder Drywall in Moreau, plans to renovate the 196 Ridge Street house and garage into six apartments and add six townhouses behind the house on the 3.2-acre site. They bought 196 Ridge in January for $226,000.

Again on Wednesday numerous community members spoke, especially questioning the size of the townhouse portion of the project, but also the findings of a traffic study and potential impact on the school, privacy and other concerns.

They said they appreciate planned renovation of the original house, and several wished the Snyders well.

David Cook offered what he termed a “win-win” solution — for the neighbors to purchase the vacant backyard earmarked for the townhouses and parking, to keep it green.

That was not an option, said attorney Jonathan Lapper, who represented the Snyders at this meeting.

The developer submitted a letter indicating no traffic impact, and another from the Glens Falls School Superintendent Krislynn Dengler saying the school has “plenty capacity,” for the expected additional residents.

