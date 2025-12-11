Messy House, soon to be Knuckleheads, opens at former Dango’s in Glens Falls

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

On Nov. 30, Robert Neuweiler opened The Messy House bar and restaurant at the former Dango’s at 156 Maple St. in Glens Falls.

“’Bout’ time,” he told The Chronicle.

He said he was “always looking for something” and “my phone didn’t stop ringing” with people saying “Bob, please open up a bar down here.”

Mr. Neuweiler, 73, operated the Messy House bar on South Street from 2010 to 2023, and he also operates Spirits Tavern in Warrensburg since 1998.

Messy House is open 11 a.m.-1 a.m. seven days a week. Mr. Neuweiler plans to also start serving $10 breakfasts on weekends starting at 8 a.m.

He said it’s been “very busy” so far.

He said the food at Messy House is “pretty similar” to Spirits, but The Messy House space is “a lot bigger, more roomy.”

“The place is gorgeous,” he said.



The menu includes pizza, subs, lasagna, shrimp scampi, NY strip, pork loin, and burgers, among other items.

“Everything is homemade,” Mr. Neuweiler said. “We do a wing special on Sunday, $15.99 all you can eat all day. They’re the big jumbo wings.”

The bar offers drink discounts for veterans and seniors.

The Messy House name is on the chopping block. Mr. Neuweiler said he’ll soon change it to Knuckleheads. “I was watching Abbott and Costello one day and thought, oh, two knuckleheads; that’s a good name for the restaurant.”

Change is also afoot at his Spirits Tavern in Warrensburg. “I’m thinking about making that into a seafood restaurant,” Mr. Neuweiler said. And he said he’ll start renovating it next month.



