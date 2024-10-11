Queensbury Town Board votes big cut to its EDC funding

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The Queensbury Town Board voted 3-1 on Monday, Oct. 7, to cut from $114,000 to $50,000 its funding to the Warren County Economic Development Corporation.

The cut will happen over three years.

Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough’s plan calls for funding EDC $114,000 this year, $75,000 in 2025, then $50,000 in 2026.

Mr. Strough argued that a contract decreasing payments by specific amounts “says to EDC that we’re not happy.”

All four members of the board said they aim “to put EDC’s feet to the fire.”

Tim McNulty of Ward 4 said, “We support their efforts. But we don’t see what we’re gaining from it for the town.

He proposed limiting the EDC contract to one year only, at the current $114,000, “subject to renewal.”

“By changing this to a one year contract, we put (EDC president Jim Siplon) and his committee on the spot to show us what they do for the Town and the County,” Mr. McNulty said.

“I do believe that they’re doing good work,” said Ward 3 Councilman Michael Dixon, but “I think Queensbury is giving more than its fair share right now.”

Mr. Dixon said, “The EDC did have an opportunity to present to us, and I don’t think their presentation went very well. They really didn’t imply that they’re doing as much for Queensbury as they could.”

Ward 1 Councilman Tony Metivier asked, “Why aren’t we just saying, ‘You know what, we’ll give you a one-year contract, and you better figure it out.’”

“I did that,” Mr. Strough said, “and Jim came back to me with nothing.”

A vote on Mr. McNulty’s one-year plan tied at two-two, supported by Mr. McNulty and Mr. Metivier.

Mr. Strough’s original three-year plan carried 3-1. Mr. McNulty was the sole “No.” Mr. Metivier said, “In protest, yes.”

Mr. Strough noted Queensbury is the only town to separately fund EDC beyond Warren County funding.

The City of Glens Falls also pays EDC, “$10,000 annually,” Mr. Strough said.

Mr. Strough said, “15, 17 years ago, when we set this up, Queensbury had its own EDC and its own IDA (Industrial Development Agency). It was costing us $150,000 a year.

“Things have changed. Warren County pays EDC for its economic services. There’s no reason why we need to pay $114,000 a year. So I propose that we amortize that.”

Mr. Strough said, “This doesn’t mean that EDC is going to give us less. It’s going to give us just as much, if not more, economic help.”

Mr. Dixon said that on the EDC Website, “You will be hard pressed to find an image, a reference of Queensbury. It’s about Warren County now.”

Warren County funded the EDC for $420,001 in 2024, County Director of Public Affairs Don Lehman tells The Chronicle.

EDC prez Jim Siplon: ‘We will work it out’

Reached Tuesday, Warren County Economic Development Corporation President Jim Siplon told The Chronicle, “Whatever is of concern we will work it out.”

He said of the Queensbury Town Board’s vote Monday to decrease its funding from 2024 through 2026 from $114,000 to $50,000, “I didn’t necessarily know until all the meeting materials were posted exactly what was going to occur, but it was certainly one of the things that had been raised.”

“I’m okay with it,” Mr. Siplon said, “because that’s what they chose to do. The larger question is working together to figure out how to create the right model for the right outcomes going forward. We’ve got many, many years of working successfully together, and I’m pretty confident this will continue.

“It’s been a one-year agreement for 16 years. That was part of the dialogue too, that I think Councilman (Tim) McNulty was trying to suggest — that we continue to just operate one year at a time. That represents probably the most leverage for Queensbury, because every year is basically a new opportunity.”

Mr. Siplon added, “I’m not sure how you can say that they’re not getting value, because, by every objective measure, the Town and the economy here locally is doing as well as it ever has.

“I think some people are still trying to figure out how to evaluate us in a model that might be from another era of economic development. I don’t know if that’s what’s going on, but that’s a possibility.

“Look, the whole area needs Queensbury to do well in order for the local economy to do well. We’re all in this with the same goals in mind, and I’m sure that’s what will win over.”

Mr. Siplon said, “Every year we work with everybody that funds us, including our business base, who are also big funders of our organization, to make sure that we’re understanding their needs. We share with them what we see as the opportunities and the challenges. Then we chart a course together. That process will always continue.” — Cathy DeDe

