Monahans’ special shape balloons fly at Albuquerque

Chronicle Editor Mark Frost writes: Todd and Scott Monahan of Glens Falls are flying several of their special shape balloons at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta® going on now through October 13. Todd told The Chronicle in a text exchange Monday, “I am flying the Tiger, Roger Hooper from Hudson, NY is flying the Unicorn, JF Ferland from Canada is flying TICO the Sloth.

”We are in Albuquerque for the 9 days of the festival….Albuquerque is the Super Bowl of ballooning and a great place to fly.”

The brothers’ special shape balloon business is called Monahan Airways.

Todd said, “We get to travel the world & build relationships with people all over the world. We are lucky to travel & reach these stages! The shapes have been flown in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Philippines, & we just completed a make a wish in Switzerland.”

Does Todd have a favorite balloon? “I love them all!!” he said.

“The kids & crowds love the character balloons. Crowd favorites are the Allycorn the Unicorn & TICO the Sloth.”









