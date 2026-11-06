Farmers Market is split starting Saturday: 1 at Aviation Mall; 1 at Ed, South St.

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Starting on Nov. 7, there will be two Saturday morning winter farmers markets when we used to have one.

The markets at Aviation Mall and at The Ed on South Street downtown, will have more than 70 vendors total.

Indoors at Aviation Mall, Qby.

The Glens Falls Farmers Market Association, marking 50 years, will be indoors at Aviation Mall Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. They say they won’t be impacted by building code violations cited by the Town of Queensbury.

Their Winter Market continues at the Mall through April 24, 2027. Where they will be after that is still to be determined.

Spokesperson Brian Whitney shared a list of 33 current confirmed Winter vendors, plus two guest vendors this week.

“This is an active, evolving roster, not our final lineup for the winter season,” he wrote. “We are continuing to process vendor paperwork…Applications also remain open.”

Vendors at Aviation Mall Farmer Market

Almosta Farm, Barb and Tom’s Grill, Bear Pond Woodworking, Butternut Ridge Farm, Carter’s Creations, Circle D Farm, Christina Harvey (Bakery), Evergreen Ridge Farm, Fresh Take Farm, ald Halos Sweets and Treats, Humiston’s Vegetables, Javen Laustrup Permanent Jewelry, Krunchy Kream LLC (Guest Vendor), Lake George Popcorn Company, Maddie’s Market, Maple Valley Farm.

Also: Muddy Trail Jerky Co., Mister Edge Sharpening, Northeast Corner Herb Farm, Patriot Planks, Pleasant Valley Apiary, PrintIn 3D with RJ & Z, Pura Vida Fisheries, Saratoga Apple, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, Spruceberry Pine Co., Squeeze E’s, Sweet Spot Bakery, Swezey View Farm, The Mushroom Shop, The Valley Farm, Three Daughters Clay (Guest), Whiskey Ridge Sourdough, Yankee Distillers, Yin Yang Soap Company.

Still at The Ed, downtown GF

The new Harvest Circle Markets will continue a Farmers Market at The Ed Market Center on South Street in downtown Glens Falls — with several long-term vendors who prefer the semi-outdoor location, year round.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through the winter and continuing through the summer at this location. The site is covered, has piped in heat and does have permanent bathrooms, wrote Harvest Circle co-owner Rebecca Breese.

Opening day on November 7 includes a ribbon cutting, pumpkin cake by Dickinson’s Delights, music by Brandon Newell, children’s craft by Big Cross Elementary School and children’s book give away by Adirondack Literacy (formerly Iroquois Reading Council).

Vendors at ‘The Ed’ Market, Glens Falls

Adirondack Seafood, Awakened Tonics, Blackberry Hill Farm, Blue Boot Farm, Clyde O’Scope Farm, Dickinsons Delights, Fays Farm, Ghost Light Farm, Gifford Farms, Giovanni Fresco, Grazin Acres Farm, Hepatica Farm, Holly & Vine Farm, Hicks Apple Orchard, I’m N.O.T. Gonna Get Ticked, K&L Hollow Farm, Lake Sunnyside Soap, Latherful Soaps.

Also: Main Street Distillery, Maple Valley Farm and Mimi’s Handmade, Murphy’s Misfit Feirm, New Scotland Spirits, Our Daily Bread & The Gluten Free Bakery, Puckers Gourmet, Rayne Woodwork, Saratoga Peanut Butter Co., Saratoga Sausagesmith, Southpaw Bistro, Taste NY, The Mushroom Shop, Tyromance Fine Foods, Upper Hudson Coffee, Wild Meadow Farm, Meltwater Farm, Slyboro Ciderhouse, and Jamtastic.

Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserve