Q&A: What do you want to go into now vacant Red Lobster?

With the Red Lobster restaurant having just closed in Queensbury Plaza as the company struggles through bankruptcy, we asked Chronicle digital subscribers what they’d like to see going into that space?
How about Trader Joes? The Halfmoon (Clifton Park) location is doing lots of business even with Aldi 2/10 of a mile away, which still does a booming business. Also, while chatting with my BFF who has lived in Warren County most of her, life thinks that it would be nice to see a Cracker Barrel at the former Olde Trading Post & Saloon property. With over 5.5 acres there should be plenty of room. — Pat B., Halfmoon, NY
24 hrs emergency animal center. Closest one now is in Latham. Definitely a need for one since the location at Exit 17 reduced hours and services.
— John Wells, Queensbury
Answer: Chick-fil-A — R. Glenn, GF
White Castle! Or maybe Popeyes.
— Linda Wooddell, Glens Falls
I don’t believe anything will replace the Red Lobster building. I think it will remain vacant for quite a while! Just my opinion! — Name withheld
Wishing for a BD’s Mongolian Grill, but probably a second location of one of the many successful restaurants north of GF whose owner wants to try his/her luck at expansion.
— Marianne Abry, Hudson Falls
Cracker Barrel would be good
— Darlene, Hartford
Cracker Barrel
— Angelina Caccavo, Moreau
Weathervane
— Kathi Cech, Fort Edward
We need a Healthy Living or Trader Joe’s.
— Marybeth Duell, Diamond Point
Chick-fil-A — Julie, Queensbury
Homegoods or Trader Joe’s!
— Pam DeLucia, Glens Falls
Would love to see a Ted’s Seafood go in at the old Red Lobster site. Or any seafood store.
— Rita Bolster, Queensbury
Cracker Barrel — Cheryl Allen, Day
I would like to see a Longhorns steak house open where Red Lobster is. The Roadhouse is so busy and their hours are limited, I think another steak house would do good. NOW…what do I think will go in there, I’m hoping not another Pot store or smoke shop but that seems to be the trend.
— Renny Devine, Hudson Falls
We need a White Castle.
— Kat L, Glens Falls
